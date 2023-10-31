Town of Hilton Head Island purchases land near Coligny Plaza

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head Island had been trying to close on a plot of land near Coligny Plaza for months.

It’s one of the island’s most popular areas with the beach, shops and a park nearby. $4 million dollars later, the deal has been finalized.

“Just this past week we were finally able to close on that property and we’re now the proud titled owners,” said Josh Gruber, the Deputy Town Manager for Hilton Head Island.

You may know it as the old Wild Wing Cafe, but the restaurant has been closed for a while and now the town says it’s purchase was a chance they couldn’t miss.

“These are properties that typically don’t come up for sale very often and so it’s kind of one of those things that you have to jump on it when the opportunity presents itself.”

Gruber says they’ll probably look to take out the building, but from there they still have to figure out what to use the space for long term.

“We don’t know exactly what it’s going to be used for but likely in some kind of parking capacity, at least initially, to help support both the park and the beach.”

When Lowcountry Celebration park hosts an event, or it’s a nice summer beach day... parking around this area can fill up quick...forcing some to change their plans.

“We ride our bikes down to keep from having to find a place to park,” said Steve Fritts, who lives on Hilton Head seasonally.

His wife says lack of parking creates accessibility issues too.

“It’s terrible. Sometimes he drops me off and finds a place to park,” said Debbie Fritts.

A lot of the folks out here specifically choose this time of year in order to avoid the crowds of peak season... meaning they have no problems getting to the sand.

One was asked how he’d feel about being here with the summer crowds...

“I can only imagine... not at all,” said Frank Magaro, who is visiting Hilton Head.

Again to be clear, it’s possible for the town to turn this land into more parking but their priority was buying the land, and the planning is still to come.

