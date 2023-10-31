United Cajun Navy expands search for missing fishermen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new search is underway for three fishermen who disappeared off the coast of Brunswick.

The United Cajun Navy is calling all of their vessels and aircraft to search for Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow.

This comes after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search Thursday.

The three men were reported missing when they didn’t return from their fishing trip on October 18th.

The Coast Guard says they searched over 90,000 square miles over the span of seven days.

Now, the United Cajun Navy says they will expand the search area to range from Savannah to Ocean City, Maryland.

PLEASE SHARE!!! ***PAN PAN PAN PAN*** The United Cajun Navy is calling all hands for vessels and aircraft available... Posted by United Cajun Navy on Monday, October 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.