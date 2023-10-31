Warm Halloween, much cooler tomorrow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re starting Halloween off with some patchy fog this morning.

Temperatures are above-average, with lows in the lower 60s for most of our region as we step out the door. Fog will lift by the midmorning. A cold front is passing through early this morning, holding temperatures to the mid 70s by lunchtime with highs near 80 degrees.

Nothing too tricky this Halloween! We could just see an isolated shower or after sunset. pic.twitter.com/6GLZ34DrC4 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 31, 2023

The weather will be great for trick-or-treaters with 70s around at sunset followed by upper 60s. There is a slight chance of a shower after sunset as another front passes through.

Cooler air continues to filter in through the middle of the week, with morning lows returning to the upper 40s on Wednesday morning! A Freeze Watch will be possible for our far inland counties. This will be a chillier day, with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s! In other words, Wednesday highs are the same as this mornings lows. This will also be a breezy day, with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour likely

Our coldest morning out of the next week will be Thursday, with inland lows in the upper 30s with 40s closer to the coast. Frost is possible for our far inland communities. Following our chilly Thursday morning, warmer air begins to gradually work back in with breezy conditions still at the coast. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Thursday followed by 70s Friday into the weekend.

This weekend looks mostly dry with a slight chance of showers along the coast along with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tropical update:

There is an area of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next week, as it drifts to the west. We are not expecting any impacts from this system.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

