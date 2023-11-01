Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says

Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy in Utah died Saturday after he accidentally got a tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, according to local reports.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis told KSTU the death appears to be a tragic accident, and there was no sign of foul play or suspicious activity.

The teen, identified as Maximus Knight, was helping a clean up at Knights Corn Maze, his family’s property.

The sheriff said that the family went looking for Maximus when they found him unconscious at a tetherball pole with the rope wrapped around his neck.

KTVX reports that first responders were able to get a pulse back on Maximus, but he later died at the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page, Maximus’ aunt called his death a tragic accident.

The GoFundMe also said the family’s corn maze is a staple to the community, and Maximus was actively involved in helping with it.

“Maximus was a beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community,” the GoFundMe page reads. “The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.”

KTVX said a candlelight vigil was held for Maximus on Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
GDOT to raise Talmadge Bridge in 2025
The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
United Cajun Navy joins search for 3 missing fishermen
Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Several injured after crash involving golf cart in Bulloch County

Latest News

FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.
Turkey prices down ahead of Thanksgiving
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives for his civil business fraud trial at New York...
Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric set to testify at fraud trial that threatens family’s empire
Alex Murdaugh is requesting that Judge Clifton Newman, who has presided over numerous hearings...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense wants judge removed from future trials
John Stamos said Matthew Perry saved him from quitting his acting career after he guest starred...
John Stamos says Matthew Perry saved him from quitting showbiz after embarrassing ‘Friends’ spot
A woman is making jewelry using fur, whiskers, even ashes.
Cat mom honors deceased pets with jewelry made of whiskers and fur