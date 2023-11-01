14 Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools qualify for additional funding from the state

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools are listed as Federally Identified Schools. That means they qualify for additional funding from the state to help boost student growth.

These are the Savannah-Chatham Public Schools listed as Federally Identified Schools:

Federally Identified Schools (SCCPSS)

While school leaders did acknowledge during a meeting that more work can be done, they also touted the improvements in state test scores some of the schools have made.

According to school system data, 10 of the 14 schools improved test scores in both English language arts and math between last school year and the one before.

Some board members did note the amount of state money some of these schools receive does not do enough to address staffing issues one of the causes they say of underperformance.

“Staffing is their main problem, not programs, but staffing. So then we see we have the state giving us $75,000 and $20,000. What in the world can we do with that in terms of what they’re telling us they need?” Cornelia Hall said.

School system leaders say they’ve also started to hold more activities to get families involved.

They also want to continue working on improvements to teacher training and wellness in an effort to improve student performance.

