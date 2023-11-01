4 people injured in crash in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people have been injured in a crash in Bulloch County Tuesday.

According to Bulloch County Public Safety, the crash involved a vehicle and a golf cart on Country Club Road and Founder’s Circle.

Four adults were hurt. Two of them had to be flown for treatment, one to Augusta and the other to Memorial Health in Savannah.

The other two victims are being treated at East Georgia Regional.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

