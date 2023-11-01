Beaufort Co. Board of Education gives district’s superintendent ‘Highly Effective’ evaluation rating

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - How well is Beaufort County’s Superintendent doing at his job?

According to a recent evaluation, Dr. Frank Rodrigues is “Highly Effective.”

Every year, the Beaufort County board of education evaluates the district’s Superintendent.

There are five categories and four is the highest score for each. Dr. Rodriguez earned at least a 3.3 in each category, with high marks in Financial Oversight.

Part of that high score has to do with new construction projects and last year’s Bond referendum. This comes as Beaufort County voters prepare to see yet another bond referendum on the ballot.

WTOC spoke with the chair of the Beaufort County School Board who was part of that scoring process, who said that Dr. Rodgriguez’s financial oversight included a bond referendum that led to school improvements county-wide.

The chair of the school board says a superintendent is like the CEO of a school district. She says while the board oversees him, the superintendent is the one doing the daily work in the school and he is the one who oversees operations.

“We obviously want a highly effective CEO leading the school district. It makes for better learning,” Dr. Christina Gwozdz said.

And Dr. Rodriguez’s skills as a ‘CEO’ were reflected on the scorecard, with the board grading him a perfect score in financial oversight. Partly because the school district was tied for best in state for their bond rating, a third-party measurement of how financially trustworthy the district is.

“It’s helpful in terms of rates that we get and opportunities we get as a school district in order to really represent our community better,” Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said.

Part of the high rating was the 2019 bond referendum. Dr. Gwozdz says that from the get-go, Dr. Rodriguez went out to the community to earn the trust of Beaufort County citizens. That trust led to the votes for the 2019 referendum.

“We had a very successful bond referendum passed in 2019, and he had only been here a few months. And that referendum had projects totaling 344 million dollars, so that’s huge,” Dr. Christina Gwozdz said.

A second bond referendum will be on the ballot during this year’s election.

Elections are happening Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.