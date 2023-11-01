Brochu’s family tradition earns national honors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s culinary community continues to grow in scope and stature with new restaurants bringing renewed attention all the time.

And one in the Starland District that you might have to work a little to find has quickly caught the eye of foodies near and far.

Savannah’s secrets have a way of getting out. But it’s unusual that they are told around the world before they are told around the corner.

“We always wanted to be a neighborhood restaurant, a place for locals. Obviously, we love when tourists come as well, but we are locally driven,” Andrew Brochu said.

Brochu’s Family Tradition has been that and a lot more.

The still-new spot behind a wall down a lightly traveled street in Starland has built a steady clientele in less than a year.

“Since Day 1, we’ve seen our regulars and the people in the neighborhood come and dine very often.

But it has gained a reputation nationally even faster.

“Bon Apetit Magazine ranked us in the Top 25 New Restaurants, New York Times in the Top 50 New Restaurants.

“The press to me has been incredible and I’m just really happy that people are enjoying what we’re doing on a daily basis here.

As gratifying as the recognition is, it was not the goal when Andrew Brochu relocated to his wife’s hometown when Covid claimed a similar concept in a larger city.

“We were planning on opening Brochu’s family tradition in Chicago ... we were supposed to start construction on the building in March of 2020 ... I had been out of work for some time because we were trying to open this project. And we said, you know what, let’s be closer to family.

“He gave me a call and said “I kind of want to do it in Savannah. How do you feel about moving to the South,” David Baker said.

The hot and getting hotter spot behind the old David’s Grocery Store in Starland is the work of three families whether through blood or special bond that run all aspects of the business together.

“I’m the executive chef at Brochu’s Family Tradition.

“My role is really just making sure the guest is having a fantastic time,” Ben Kimbrough said.

And family is in the food too on a menu based on

“We had giant gatherings. My mom has 10 brothers and sisters, my dad has a large family, lots of cousins. And we would always gather at our grandparents’ houses and everything was always about just laid back, jovial, good times. Always cooking from scratch as well in those families, a lot of seafood, a lot of crab boils, a lot of oysters, tons of shrimp ... I wanted to take that and embody that nostalgia, not just for me but for other people and our guests, into a space where they could come and gather, sit back, relax, have a good time.

But the down-home feel does cannot hide that there is some sophisticated food coming out of Brochu’s kitchen.

“We like to take things that are really approachable and things people have expectations for like dirty rice. Well, there’s probably 70 to 80 ingredients in that plate of food when it hits the table after all the spice blends and sauces.

“We like to hide how much work goes into it. We don’t want anyone who dines here to feel any stress or pressure of the day to day operating aspects that we deal with. Those are on us to take care of and we don’t want to pass them on to the guest.

It’s an approach that Brochu’s local customers and some culinary giants continue to pick up on.

“Bon Apetit, New York Times, I think that’s really something for us to really celebrate as a team. And that’s really what this is.

“We were looking to be a local, neighborhood place. That’s still what we are, that’s still what we want to be. But I guess some people from around the country have ventured down and thought we were a little bit more than just that, and it’s been fantastic.”

