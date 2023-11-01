Council member running to be next mayor of Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - Two candidates are racing to be Port Royal’s next mayor. Both are currently elected officials.

Town Council member Kevin Phillips wants to be Port Royal’s next mayor.

“I made a promise to the town and all the residents that I would provide active and engaging leadership. Ever since then I’ve given everything I can to do that. Never missing a meeting, spending as much time in the town with the residents. I believe that’s part of the job is being present, being accountable,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the port development is a major focus he has, wanting to make sure the developers are holding up their end of the bargain, and for the town’s government to be honest with citizens about the process.

“Making sure that we’re being transparent and communicating better with the town to try and make sure that we get the best out of this development that we possibly can because whatever gets done there, is going to be there for generations and generations and we want it to be something special that really represents how special Port Royal is,” Phillips said.

One change Port Royal’s Town Council will see is the end of the metropolitan planning commission, a decision from the City of Beaufort. Because of this, Port Royal will need to create its own planning commission.

Phillips says he’s excited for the opportunity a town-only planning commission will provide.

“With this new planning commission, we can stand up our own for Port Royal, focus on Port Royal issues, Port Royal’s vision and Port Royal’s Dream for the future,” Phillips said.

Early voting in Beaufort County ends on Nov. 3. In-person voting on Election Day is on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.