Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history

Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history. (Source: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reports the roughly 13,500-square-foot residence sold for upward of $7.2 million just a few weeks after hitting the market – about 45% more than the nearly $5.2 million asking price.

John’s primary home is in England.

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta condo as his United States home base for decades.

He listed the condo for sale in September after recently finishing his farewell tour.

The listing agent wouldn’t say who bought it but said they are local and paid all cash.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
GDOT to raise Talmadge Bridge in 2025
The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
United Cajun Navy joins search for 3 missing fishermen
Several injured after crash involving golf cart in Bulloch County
Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,...
Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot captain no longer works for airline
A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say
Jasper County man accused of stealing ATV from sheriff’s office’s impound lot
Lucy Allard, 5, and her brother Zeke Allard, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this...
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of massacre