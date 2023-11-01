Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Ga. Secretary of State to be guest speaker at Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coming up this Saturday, it’s the 7th annual Awards Banquet and Gala by Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is the special guest speaker.

WTOC’s Madeline Hunt will be co-hosting the event.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
GDOT to raise Talmadge Bridge in 2025
The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
United Cajun Navy joins search for 3 missing fishermen
Several injured after crash involving golf cart in Bulloch County
Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge

Latest News

Savannah Police Department hosts annual pinning ceremony
Savannah Police Department hosts annual pinning ceremony
THE News at 4:30
Non-profit packs care bags for youth in foster care
Wreaths Across America
Savannah Police hosts Blue Night Fright Night
Savannah Police hosts Blue Night Fright Night