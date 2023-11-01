Ga. Secretary of State to be guest speaker at Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coming up this Saturday, it’s the 7th annual Awards Banquet and Gala by Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
It starts at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is the special guest speaker.
WTOC’s Madeline Hunt will be co-hosting the event.
