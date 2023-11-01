Ga. Secretary of State to be guest speaker at Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coming up this Saturday, it’s the 7th annual Awards Banquet and Gala by Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is the special guest speaker.

WTOC’s Madeline Hunt will be co-hosting the event.

