Gym renovations complete at St. Helena Island Elementary School

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Renovations for a Lowcountry school’s gym is officially complete.

The Beaufort County School District unveiled the final makeover at St. Helena Island Elementary School Wednesday.

It has a new entrance sign, transportation office, new bathrooms, gym flooring, and new paint.

There’s also some electrical and technological upgrades.

According to school district superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez, this renovation has historical significance.

He says the gymnasium is a treasured restoration from the former St. Helena High School.

“It’s more than just four walls. It’s about the legends and the history that has been here over time and it’s a place now where we can bridge the history in the past with today our students and the future,” Dr. Frank Rodriguez said.

The money for the project is coming from a bond referendum approved by voters back in 2019.

