‘It’s just part of our culture:’ The haunted history of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is known for it’s artistic buildings, iconic hanging moss, and the beauty of River Street. But this city, known for it’s rich history, comes with some dark secrets...some which still may linger on the streets at night.

“Savannah has this reputation for being the most haunted city in the country and part of the reason we have that reputation is because people love to talk about their ghosts here. I have traveled quite a bit and in other places, it’s hard to get ghost stories out of people. Here, it’s just part of our culture.”

Enocha Edenfield has been a history buff all her life and in more recent years she has made that into her living - making Spooky TikToks about Savannah and running private ghost tours.

Tuesday, she decided to give me a Halloween special of the the most haunted places in Savannah. The first stop on the tour is The Olde Pink House.

“James Habersham Jr., the most famous ghost here at the Olde Pink House restaurant, was the original owner. He is the one who had this thing built. And a lot of people have seen him sitting down starts at the tavern just having a drink like it’s any other night, he is welcoming guests here to his home. Some employees say that he cleans up after them. They will leave their station a mess and they will come back and it will be cleaned up and folded,” said Edenfield.

The next stop is the Lucas Theatre.

“The Lucas Theatre is a historic theater and one of the ghosts that haunt this place is kinda unusual. The ghost is a group of ghosts that have a phantom audience. Some people who have worked here said they would hear a group of people alluding or cheering and they would go into the theater and no one would be there.”

Next up right down the road is Johnson Square - said to be surrounded by hauntings.

“We’re going to talk about something that used to be right where that bank is today. There was a hotel called the Pulaski house hotel. There was a couple who ran it called JW and Frainces Watson and they had a little girl named Gracie. Gracie was their only child. They never had any others but Gracie was a very out going. She was like the ellawise of Savannah. In 1889, she ends ups contracting pneumonia and sadly passes away in April, just a few months shy of her seventh birthday. What a lot of people don’t realize is that she may still haunt these ground.”

As the sunsets and darkness fall across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand as ghosts and goblins run through the street, our last stop is a ghost of WTOC…

516 Abercorn St. - now home to SCAD but it is the original birthplace of WTOC, way back when it was a radio station. Legend has it that the building was haunted by a ghost who they call “The Coronell.” A military colonel died in the house and still likes to scare the employees and now the students.

