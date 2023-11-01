Jasper County man accused of stealing ATV from sheriff’s office’s impound lot

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Jasper County man is being accused of taking a stolen ATV from the sheriff’s office’s impound lot.

According to an arrest warrant, officers found a stolen ATV worth $30,000 on the suspect’s property. Deputies seized it and stored it in the impound lot.

A day later, agents say Jessie Mckenzie broke into that lot and took it.

Investigators say trail cameras recorded him driving it through the woods. They found the ATV stuck in a nearby swamp.

Mckenzie was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center. He is charged with obstructing justice, grand larceny, and malicious injury to personal property.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.