Jasper County man accused of stealing ATV from sheriff’s office’s impound lot

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Jasper County man is being accused of taking a stolen ATV from the sheriff’s office’s impound lot.

According to an arrest warrant, officers found a stolen ATV worth $30,000 on the suspect’s property. Deputies seized it and stored it in the impound lot.

A day later, agents say Jessie Mckenzie broke into that lot and took it.

Investigators say trail cameras recorded him driving it through the woods. They found the ATV stuck in a nearby swamp.

Mckenzie was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center. He is charged with obstructing justice, grand larceny, and malicious injury to personal property.

