LWGA Bouchillon Event celebrating 50th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the Savannah’s largest continuously operating golf tournaments is continuing at The Landings Club today with the second round of the Bouchillon Landings Women’s Golf Association Match Play Tournament.

The three-day match-play event is the biggest event of the year for the the LWGA - which is the largest ladies golf association at a private club in the U.S. with 350 members.

About 100 of them will be competing head-to-head in the tournament, while sharing the friendship and fellowship the group fosters and also raising money for several charitable organizations including the Landings Military Family Relief Fund, America’s Second Harvest food bank and the First Tee of Savannah.

“It’s our only match play event, so a lot of the ladies like that. We play flights of six people. so you play five matches, one against each person in your flight. And it’s just a great camaraderie and if you have a bad hole, the worst that can happen is that you lose the hole and you go on to the next one,” Karen Sellick said.

“This community is extraordinary in the way it brings friendships together and those friendships are what fuel giving back in the community and having fun. We play every week through the year, actually take a little time off in the summer. But we do play every week and special tournaments, about a half dozen or eight of them in addition to the weekly play,” Virginia Edwards said.

This week’s tournament is the 50th anniversary Bouchillon event and the first to be played after the passing of one of the LWGA’s central figures Marian Bouchillon, who helped start the match play championship and keep it going for half a century.

“My parents were one of the very first members at The Landings, the first 200, and my mother wanted to have a fall match play tournament and they didn’t have any money for any trophies. So, she asked my dad if he would mind being a sponsor as a business owner so they could buy a couple of trophies. And, boom, that started the first year.”

“She would be on the first tee for each tournament, shaking hands with each person that was playing. That to me was the epitome of sportsmanship and was just so gracious. And that’s one of the things we will miss and we do miss.”

Competition continues Wednesday and Thursday as several of The Landings courses.

And Melissa Bouchillon Kelly’s wife is the first member of the family to enter the tournament since Mrs. Bouchillon stopped playing several years ago.

