Man injured in shooting, Jesup Police investigating

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been injured in a shooting in Jesup.

According to the Jesup Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at about 9:20 p.m. on October 29 at 356 North 4th Street.

Wayne County Dispatch was also notified about a male who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they secured the scene and provided first aid to the injured man until Wayne County EMS arrived.

The man was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital where he was later flown to Savannah for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoining.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300.

