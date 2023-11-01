Much colder and breezy today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Colder air is here! Morning lows will dip into the 40s for many of us this morning away from the coast.

Grab a jacket before heading out the door! Chilly air sticks around all day with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s. This will also be a breezy day, with wind sustained wind over 15 miles per hour and gusts over 20 miler per hour likely. This evening will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s after sunset.

Our coldest morning out of the next week will be Thursday, with inland lows in the 30s with 40s closer to the coast. A Freeze Watch will be possible for our far inland counties. Following our chilly Thursday morning, warmer air begins to gradually work back in with breezy conditions still at the coast. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Thursday followed by lower 70s.

This weekend looks mostly dry with just a slight chance of showers along the coast along with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nice weather extends into the next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday along with a slight rain chance.

Tropical update:

There is an area of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next week, as it drifts to the west. We are not expecting any impacts from this system.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.