New historical marker unveiled at Fort Howell

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - A new historic marker was unveiled on Hilton Head Island Wednesday at Fort Howell.

Elected leaders from the town were there to pull the cover off the sign, at a site they call one of the best preserved Civil War era fortifications in the South.

The new marker more directly addresses the contributions to Fort Howell made by the 32nd U.S. Colored Infantry, and speakers at the ceremony say it’s recognition far past due.

“While the sign is not large the message is significant. It says we the town of Hilton Head Island care about the people that came before us, the people who created a community right here on this island and gave us the foundation that we build upon today,” Mayor Alan Perry said.

“As we sit here on the most historic street on Hilton Head, Beach City Road, it’s important that we link all of this history together,” Ahmad Ward said.

Beach City Road, just mentioned by Ward, is also home to Mitchelville Freedom Park and the first self-governed town of freedmen in the United States.

