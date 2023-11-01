Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.(Nike)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Who are my neighbors? How to navigate sex offender registry maps
The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
United Cajun Navy expands search for missing fishermen
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County

Latest News

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors: Michigan Supreme Court decision closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water scandal
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Expert says Trump could have defended Capitol on Jan. 6 as disqualification case enters new phase