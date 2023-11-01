Non-profit packs care bags for youth in foster care

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One non-profit is working to make the transition easier for those kids who are in the foster care system.

Comfort Cases is a non-profit group dedicated to bringing comfort and hope to kids in foster care by providing them bags for their belongings, as well as personal care items. Often children in welfare systems are only given a trash bag to carry their belongings between homes, which can feel degrading.

On Wednesday, people gathered to pack cases and duffel bags full of personal items to provide to youth in foster care in Chatham County.

Since 2013, the group has sent out over 100,000 comfort cases to children across the United States.

