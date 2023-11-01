Sky Cams
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Halloween night in Vidalia

Vidalia Police Department
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Vidalia.

According to police, a woman was hit by a car in the 2100 block of Teston Lane. It happened on Halloween night at around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was flown to Memorial hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car took off and has not been found.

If you have any information, call police or Georgia State Patrol.

