Police closes Wilmington Island neighborhood due to traffic from trick-or-treating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular trick-or-treating spot on Wilmington Island got a little hectic Monday evening.

Chatham County Police stopped people who from entering the Olde Towne Neighborhood due to some minor wrecks near the entrance.

We are closing the Olde Towne neighborhood on Wilmington Island to non-residential traffic. We’re seeing a huge influx of traffic into the neighborhood for trick-or-treating, and there have already been several accidents. Only residents will be allowed to drive in. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 31, 2023

Spirits were not damped by those who were already well on their way to filling their bags with treats and enjoying all the elaborate yard displays.

Traffic re-opened to non-residential drivers a few hours later.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.