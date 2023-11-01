Sky Cams
Police closes Wilmington Island neighborhood due to traffic from trick-or-treating

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular trick-or-treating spot on Wilmington Island got a little hectic Monday evening.

Chatham County Police stopped people who from entering the Olde Towne Neighborhood due to some minor wrecks near the entrance.

Spirits were not damped by those who were already well on their way to filling their bags with treats and enjoying all the elaborate yard displays.

Traffic re-opened to non-residential drivers a few hours later.

