Savannah mayor to hold State of the City Address

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah will deliver the State of the City Address on Wednesday night.

According to the city, Mayor Van Johnson will highlight some of the city’s accomplishments this year and during this council’s term.

The address will be held at the Ben Tucker Theater at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on Montgomery Street.

It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

