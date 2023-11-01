Savannah Police Department hosts annual pinning ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department welcomed multiple officers Wednesday at their annual pinning ceremony.

Officials along with family and friends attended to show their support.

Chief Lenny Gunther welcomed a total of 13 officers, 8 are new graduates from the academy.

The department also promoted 37 officers. Ranging in ranks from corporal to captain.

They are expected to report to their new precincts and begin their assignments starting next week.

