Savannah Police hosts Blue Night Fright Night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Happy Halloween indeed!

Savannah Police hosted their Blue Night Fright Night Tuesday evening.

It included a haunted walk-through, a raffle, and candy!

Organizers say they’re happy to be able to connect with the community through fun events like this one.

“We put this together. It’s called Blue Night Fright Night. It’s out there, we’re out there in the public. It’s Halloween night. So what better way to do it than to bring the community to you which is what we’ve done. We created a little haunted house, a little walk through, a time where everyone comes together. It’s been fun, it’s been incredibly fun to walk through with the kids. Some of them get little frights and then you got some people that love it there’s laughter. You got some clowns in there so it’s really, it’s really a fun time for the community,” said Corporal Barry Lewis.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.