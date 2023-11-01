Top Teacher : Dana Doss

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - She’s a hometown teacher, who wanted to give back to her community.

Dana Doss teaches science and chemistry at Screven County High School. But teaching wasn’t her first choice.

“I did not go to school to become a teacher but to be a chemist. And I was a chemist for several years at the Savannah River site before going into teaching.”

“I felt like God was calling me in to teach.”

And that call has turned into a 20 year career in the place where she grew up and graduated from.

“I grew up in the small town of Hilltonia, which is just north of Sylvania.”

“I knew a lot of them before they ever walked into my classroom, because I have seen them grow up, I taught their parents, Lord that makes me feel old, but I have had that where I have had students of parents I have taught.”

“She does a great job teaching science, and she kind of goes beyond, that science textbook, into some real world applications, some lab work, doing things kids really enjoy again building relationships with students is probably her best quality,” Principal Brian Scott said.

“That I am here for them, whatever they need. I have students that I taught chemistry and they will text or call if they have trouble in chemistry in college. That’s what we are here for.”

