Window to reapply for short-term rental permit opens on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - 2023 has been the first year ever that rental properties on Hilton Head Island have had to follow regulations, as leaders try to balance the economics of tourism with local quality of life.

For years, short-term rentals on Hilton Head could be filled with as many guests as people wanted, but that changed this year. One of the new rules you need a permit to rent out your property, and now for the first time, folks have to re-up that permit.

Last year, WTOC talked with councilmember David Ames about the problems short-term rentals can bring. He said then and now for the town, it’s all about finding a balance.

“What people as residents wanted in a neighborhood and what visitors wanted to be able to do in a neighborhood and those two were in conflict,” David Ames said.

He says people in his area mostly believe the program has been effective, but they have concerns about continued construction of large rental houses.

“Some neighborhoods are very well suited for short term rentals, other neighborhoods not so much.”

The ordinance has allowed the town to track rentals and their disturbances to locals more closely. As of Friday, there are 6,858 permitted rental homes on the island that have been complained about 317 times for breaking the new regulations.

That’s where director of public safety Bob Bromage and his team come in. They’re in charge of investigating those complaints and getting any violations under control.

”We patrol heavily to make sure that people aren’t parking in the street, the trash isn’t overflowed and visible and that the noise level is kept down as well,” Bob Bromage said.

He thinks the rules, that specifically address those topics parking, trash, and noise have been effective. Saying his team typically responds within an hour to check out a complaint and most are resolved easily.

Bromage says the code violations that calls law enforcement into action most frequently is that lack of a permit.

Again, the window to reapply for that permit is now open and you have until the start of 2024 to do that and remain in compliance.

Hotline to report a code compliance complaint: (843-341-6864)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.