Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting on Hilton Head Island

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they’re responding to a shooting on Hilton Head Island Thursday evening.

According to deputies, they responded to the area of Allen Road and Marshland Road for a gunshot victim.

Officials say to expect heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WTOC for updates.

