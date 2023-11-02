Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they’re responding to a shooting on Hilton Head Island Thursday evening.

According to deputies, they responded to the area of Allen Road and Marshland Road for a gunshot victim.

Officials say to expect heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WTOC for updates.

