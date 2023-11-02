Sky Cams
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte

The combined company will operate a total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts.
The merge is expected to close during the first half of 2024.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The parent company of Carowinds, Cedar Fair, and Six Flags are merging to create a new $8 billion company that will be headquartered in Charlotte.

The two companies announced the merge on Thursday, combining to operate a total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” Richard Zimmerman, president and CEO of Cedar Fair, said. “Together, we will have an expanded and complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for guests.”

Zimmerman will continue to serve as the CEO of the combined company, while Selim Bassoul, president and CEO of Six Flags, will serve as executive chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors.

The newly formed Board of Directors will consist of 12 directors, six from the Cedar Fair Board and six from the Six Flags Board.

A press release stated that the combined company will be headquartered in the Queen City, with significant finance and administrative operations in Sandusky, Ohio.

The merge is expected to close during the first half of 2024.

Related: Carowinds will not be open year-round in 2024

