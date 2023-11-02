Sky Cams
Crashes causing delays on I-95, Quacco Road

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department has responded to two crashes that are causing delays.

One crash occurred on southbound I-95 near the I-16 interchange. Police say the lanes are closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The second crash is on Quacco Road, south of Westbrook Lane. The Pooler Police Department said Quacco Road is closed due to a crash with injuries.

