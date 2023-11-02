Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid to lower 30s for inland areas and upper 30s closer to the coast. Regardless, it’ll actually feel like it’s about 4 to 5 degrees colder.

So, be sure to bundle up some as you walk out the door. A Freeze WARNING will be possible for our far inland counties. Also, be careful commuting through the morning hours as we’ll still look for gusts up to 20 MPH through noon.

The chilly air sticks around all day with afternoon highs only in the mid to lower 60s with sunny skies throughout the day. This evening will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s after sunset.

Going into the next few days and into this weekend, our weather looks mostly dry with just a slight chance of showers along the coast along with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nice weather extends into the next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday along with a slight rain chance.

