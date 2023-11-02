Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Holli Hodges
Holli Hodges(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort-Jasper EOC Head Start program employee has been arrested and charged with third degree – sexual exploitation of a minor.

Law enforcement received a complaint that Holli Hodges, a Head Start staff member assigned to Beaufort Elementary School, possessed inappropriate images of children.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators verified that Hodges possessed at least one image of a child. Investigators then seized electronic items belonging to Hodges and they have been submitted to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office for examination.

Hodges was served the warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor while she was already in jail on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to jail records, Hodges was previously arrested and charged with five counts of assault and battery and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
GDOT to raise Talmadge Bridge in 2025
Several injured after crash involving golf cart in Bulloch County
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police closes Wilmington Island neighborhood due to traffic from trick-or-treating
Alex Murdaugh is requesting that Judge Clifton Newman, who has presided over numerous hearings...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense wants judge removed from future trials

Latest News

Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Suspect arrested for bank robbery on Ogeechee Road
Dana Doss
Top Teacher : Dana Doss
Gym renovations complete at St. Helena Island Elementary School
Gym renovations complete at St. Helena Island Elementary School
New historical marker unveiled at Fort Howell
New historical marker unveiled at Fort Howell