Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort-Jasper EOC Head Start program employee has been arrested and charged with third degree – sexual exploitation of a minor.

Law enforcement received a complaint that Holli Hodges, a Head Start staff member assigned to Beaufort Elementary School, possessed inappropriate images of children.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators verified that Hodges possessed at least one image of a child. Investigators then seized electronic items belonging to Hodges and they have been submitted to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office for examination.

Hodges was served the warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor while she was already in jail on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to jail records, Hodges was previously arrested and charged with five counts of assault and battery and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

