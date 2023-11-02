Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Kidz Biz Career Fair begins for fifth grade students in Chatham County

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System kicked off its annual “Kidz Biz Career Fair.”

Fifth grade students from each school in the district got a chance to learn about high school career pathways.

There were dozens of booths that showed the different kinds of job and educational opportunities.

“A lot of the times, the kids don’t know what we do at the high school level and the middle school level, and what opportunities are there. So, we give them a chance at the elementary level to experience those soft skills. And technical skills really do start at the elementary level. So, we’re just giving them an opportunity to see what we offer as a district,” Office of College and Career Readiness, Executive Director Dr. Angie Lewis said.

The fair continues through Friday at Woodville-Thompkins.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
GDOT to raise Talmadge Bridge in 2025
Several injured after crash involving golf cart in Bulloch County
Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Suspect arrested for bank robbery on Ogeechee Road
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police closes Wilmington Island neighborhood due to traffic from trick-or-treating

Latest News

Jekyll Island’s Shrimp and Grits Festival starts Friday
Holli Hodges
Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Crashes causing delays on I-95, Quacco Road
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte