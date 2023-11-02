Kidz Biz Career Fair begins for fifth grade students in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System kicked off its annual “Kidz Biz Career Fair.”

Fifth grade students from each school in the district got a chance to learn about high school career pathways.

There were dozens of booths that showed the different kinds of job and educational opportunities.

“A lot of the times, the kids don’t know what we do at the high school level and the middle school level, and what opportunities are there. So, we give them a chance at the elementary level to experience those soft skills. And technical skills really do start at the elementary level. So, we’re just giving them an opportunity to see what we offer as a district,” Office of College and Career Readiness, Executive Director Dr. Angie Lewis said.

The fair continues through Friday at Woodville-Thompkins.

