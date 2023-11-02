Sky Cams
Road grader found, but escapee who took it remains at-large

Authorities have recovered the road grader stolen by a Jefferson County escapee and used as a getaway vehicle.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have recovered the road grader stolen by a Jefferson County escapee and used as a getaway vehicle nearly a week ago.

It was recovered in Bloomingdale, which is near Savannah and about 100 miles from where 48-year-old Jefferson County Correctional Institute inmate Robert Salyer took off.

MORE | Drive-thru shooting shocks Chick-fil-A customers

Inmates at the medium-security dorm-style prison perform work duties, and left from his outside detail Friday afternoon, riding the 37,000-pound Caterpillar grader that travels at a maximum speed of 27 mph.

Salyer was assigned to a road scraping detail near Bartow.

The escapee himself remains at-large and should be considered dangerous.

He’s serving time for a number of offenses, including theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and arson, in addition to others, according to the Department of Corrections.

Inmate Robert Salyer escaped with a grader like this one, authorities say.
Inmate Robert Salyer escaped with a grader like this one, authorities say.(Contributed)

If you know the whereabouts of Salyer, please contact the Jefferson County Communications Center at 478-625-4014 or your local law enforcement agency.

It comes as authorities across the state continue to look for three of the four escapees who got out of the Bibb County jail. The suspected getaway vehicle has been found, as well as one of the escapees, but three are still on the loose.

MORE | Trial wraps up for Columbia County rape, robbery suspect

