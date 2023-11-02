Sky Cams
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

Jayden Fripp
Jayden Fripp(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Port Wentworth in October.

Jayden Fripp is charged with murder. Police say they found Fripp in the Fellwood Homes area of Savannah on Thursday and took him into custody.

The shooting happened on Stemson Way in the Newport Subdivision back on Oct. 11.

Police say they found the body of Eric Grimes Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to locate several witnesses and gather information while on scene and after the shooting.

