Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter released on bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County teen accused of shooting 21-year-old Kayla Davis and killing her has been released from jail.

Javonte Ward has been in the Chatham County Jail since his arrest on July 6. Now, after almost three months in jail, he’s been granted bond on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Ward is accused of unintentionally shooting and killing Davis on July 1.

He’s also charged with tampering with evidence, making a false statement, and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.

Jail records show that Ward has been released. There aren’t currently any more court dates scheduled in this case, but that will likely change.

