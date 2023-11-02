United Way of the Coastal Empire receives largest donation in organization’s history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire shared a huge announcement on Thursday.

It received a $1 million donation to help Bryan County residents with housing needs.

Philanthropist Bob Mock made the donation. It’s the largest donation in the organization’s 85-year history.

The donation will be used by providing rental and mortgage assistance, emergency shelter, and more.

The United Way-Bryan County Service Centers will start accepting applications for residents in January.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.