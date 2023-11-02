Women in Agriculture summit being held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Women in Agriculture summit is being held over the next couple of days in Savannah.

The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee is hosting it.

The summit is to promote agriculture and gives people the chance to learn more about it.

One of the organizers said the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium signifies one of the areas of agriculture many people don’t know about. She hopes this will broaden participants’ knowledge on the topic.

Close to 150 people are taking part in the summit. On Thursday, they got a tour of the aquarium.

