Bryan Co. looking at EMS response near the mega site as area grows

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Someone working on construction at the Hyundai mega site was injured Thursday.

Officials with the mega site said it was a contractor employee who suffered minor injuries. They say the employee was taken to a nearby hospital where they were briefly treated and then cleared to get back to work within 24 hours.

The only other time an incident has been reported at the mega site was when someone died after a fall.

As Bryan County Fire and EMS responded to these incidents, they are keeping an eye on the future and the growing demands.

The county’s communications director says they’re planning to get a new ambulance along with a few more trucks and tanks.

“We’re always working to make sure that we have the appropriate apparatus, that we have the appropriate equipment and the appropriate manpower to be able to serve the current population and also those that, in the future, whether it be worker population or resident population,” Bryan County Communications Director Matthew Kent said.

As construction continues, folks with the mega site say the health and safety of everyone working there remains their top priority.

