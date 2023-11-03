Chilly morning, warmer weekend ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another chilly morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

The wind will make if feel a couple degrees cooler this morning, grab a jacket before heading out the door! pic.twitter.com/6aS4B89XIJ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 3, 2023

Temperatures are in the lower 40s for many of us with some upper 30s for far inland communities. Wind chills for many of us will be in the 30s this morning, grab a jacket before heading out! We’ll warm to the lower 60s by lunchtime with mostly sunny skies overhead. Highs this afternoon will top out near 70 degrees. This evening will be comfortable with temperatures in the 50s by the late evening.

This weekend looks mostly dry with just a slight chance of showers along the coast along with highs in the mid 70s. Nice weather extends into the next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday along with just a slight rain chance. Warmer weather continues during the middle of the week with afternoon highs returning to the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical update:

There is an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea. This system has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the two days, as it drifts to the west. We are not expecting any impacts from this system.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.