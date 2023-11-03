Man accused of stealing police car, leading officers on chase asks to represent himself in court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man charged with leading officers on a wild chase that ended with a burning police car and gunshots wants to represent himself in court.

Jacob Palmer, 31, faces six counts including hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on an officer. It all stems from a 2021 incident where he’s accused of running from officers until he crashed near Daffin Park.

In a handwritten letter, Palmer asked Chatham County Superior Court judge Tammy Stokes for a Faretta Hearing. That’s when a judge reviews evidence to determine whether Palmer can represent himself in court.

In his filing, Palmer doesn’t explain why he wants to represent himself.

In May, Palmer pleaded not guilty to charges he faces related the June 2021 incident where he’s accused of pointing a gun at an officer, stealing a police car and getting into a car chase.

Palmer had a scheduled court hearing Friday morning, but it’s unclear if Judge Stokes made any rulings.

A motion hearing is set for the case on Jan. 4.

He was denied bond last November and is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.