Man pleads guilty to rape at Berwick area grocery store in 2021

Gregory Hathorne
Gregory Hathorne(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is working to get more details on the sentence a man will face for raping a woman in a Savannah Kroger two years ago.

Chatham County Court records show Gregory Hathorne pleaded guilty to a charge of rape. Other charges against him in the case were dropped.

Hathorne was arrested in April of 2021 after people inside the Kroger off Ogeechee Road in the Berwick-area heard the attack and chased him.

Those shoppers restrained Hathorne until police could get there.

WTOC will update this story when we have more details on his sentencing.

