Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping woman at grocery store in 2021
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and life on probation for raping a woman.
This happened in a Savannah Kroger two years ago.
Chatham County Court records show Gregory Hathorne pleaded guilty to a charge of rape. Other charges against him in the case were dropped.
Hathorne was arrested in April of 2021 after people inside the Kroger off Ogeechee Road in the Berwick-area heard the attack and chased him.
Those shoppers restrained Hathorne until police could get there.
