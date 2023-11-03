Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping woman at grocery store in 2021

Gregory Hathorne
Gregory Hathorne(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and life on probation for raping a woman.

This happened in a Savannah Kroger two years ago.

Chatham County Court records show Gregory Hathorne pleaded guilty to a charge of rape. Other charges against him in the case were dropped.

Hathorne was arrested in April of 2021 after people inside the Kroger off Ogeechee Road in the Berwick-area heard the attack and chased him.

Those shoppers restrained Hathorne until police could get there.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Quando Rondo
Judge denies motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co.
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
‘It was extremely scary:’ Bluffton residents react to deadly officer-involved shooting
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Bay Street
Shooting at 1090 Redford Drive.
6 people shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
State of South Carolina asks judge to deny Alex Murdaugh’s motion for new trial
Polls open for Election Day in Savannah
Election Day 2023: Polls open across Georgia
Man arrested in connection to shooting in the 200 block of McAllister St.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
Stephen Anderson
Igniting a change: Bryan Co. man with autism opens firewood business