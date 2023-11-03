Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping woman at grocery store in 2021

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and life on probation for raping a woman.

This happened in a Savannah Kroger two years ago.

Chatham County Court records show Gregory Hathorne pleaded guilty to a charge of rape. Other charges against him in the case were dropped.

Hathorne was arrested in April of 2021 after people inside the Kroger off Ogeechee Road in the Berwick-area heard the attack and chased him.

Those shoppers restrained Hathorne until police could get there.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.