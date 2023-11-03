One person found dead after early morning house fire in Ellabell

ELLEABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was found dead after a house fire early Friday morning.

Bryan County Emergency Services responded to the mobile home located on Mulberry Park Court.

Crews have put the fire out and remain on scene to monitor hot spots and continue investigating.

The identity of the victim or cause of death has not yet been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.