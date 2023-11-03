Sky Cams
Renovations to Fire Station 4 complete at Hunter Army Airfield

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A dedication ceremony was held Friday at Hunter Army Airfield to show off renovations for one of their fire stations.

Station 4 on post now has a refreshed look.

Hunter Army officials say some of the renovations include new paint, new historical patches, and a retiree name wall.

One soldier we talked to says this rededication is extremely important to them and the firefighters. He said they can’t do any of their missions without them or their facilities.

