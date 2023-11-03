Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

TMT Farms’ Christmas light display is back on for this year

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular Christmas lights display in Statesboro is back on for this year.

TMT farms is bringing back the drive-thru display after originally announcing plans to stop it.

Back in September, they told WTOC they wanted to spend more time with family during the season.

However, now they say the display is coming back next month from Dec. 9 through Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Suspect arrested for bank robbery on Ogeechee Road
Holli Hodges
Head Start employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Source: WTOC
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting on Hilton Head Island
Jayden Fripp
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

Latest News

United Way of the Coastal Empire receives largest donation in organization’s history
Jekyll Island’s Shrimp and Grits Festival starts Friday
Gym renovations complete at St. Helena Island Elementary School
Gym renovations complete at St. Helena Island Elementary School
Savannah Police Department hosts annual pinning ceremony
Savannah Police Department hosts annual pinning ceremony