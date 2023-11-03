TMT Farms’ Christmas light display is back on for this year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular Christmas lights display in Statesboro is back on for this year.

TMT farms is bringing back the drive-thru display after originally announcing plans to stop it.

Back in September, they told WTOC they wanted to spend more time with family during the season.

However, now they say the display is coming back next month from Dec. 9 through Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.