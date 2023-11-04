Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County

1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on I-95 in Liberty County.

This happened Saturday around 5 p.m.

A GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound near exit 76 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver proceeded to cross the median entering the northbound lanes causing the truck to flip several times.

Officials say the driver was thrown from the vehicle. The passenger was taken to the hospital and his injuries are unknown at this time.

Northbound traffic from exit 76 is at a standstill while officials conduct their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was found dead after a house fire early...
One person found dead after early morning house fire in Ellabell
Source: WTOC
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting on Hilton Head Island
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Tattnall County.
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Tattnall Co.
DRT America off Ebenezer Road in Effingham County, Ga.
Officials track reported illnesses after spill at plant off Ebenezer Road

Latest News

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Tattnall County.
GSP investigating fatal early morning crash in Tattnall Co.
Final thrift sale to benefit the Junior League
Final thrift sale to benefit the Junior League
Savannah community supports homeless man
Savannah community supports homeless man