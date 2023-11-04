1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-95 in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on I-95 in Liberty County.

This happened Saturday around 5 p.m.

A GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound near exit 76 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver proceeded to cross the median entering the northbound lanes causing the truck to flip several times.

Officials say the driver was thrown from the vehicle. The passenger was taken to the hospital and his injuries are unknown at this time.

Northbound traffic from exit 76 is at a standstill while officials conduct their investigation.

