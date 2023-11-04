1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bluffton Saturday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, they initiated a traffic stop on May River Road near Red Cedar Street.

Officials say the vehicle was driven by a male who had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began. Deputies say they pursued the same person Friday and the pursuit was terminated.

Police say Saturday’s chase ended when the male’s vehicle collided with a tree and fence near the entrance to The Farm Community on Buckwalter Parkway.

There was an exchange of gunfire between Sheriff’s deputies and the suspect, according to police.

The investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.