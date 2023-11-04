Annual Junior League thrift sale underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 75-year Savannah tradition celebrated it’s curtain call Saturday.

The annual Junior League thrift sale brought out hundreds, with the line to get through the door wrapping around the building at times.

The league collects items all year that get sold during the six hour sale, then those funds get put back into the city through local charities.

The Hellenic Center downtown was filled to capacity so many people came out, and the organization’s president says that investment from the community is the perfect way to send this tradition out strong.

“It was so exciting this morning when I pulled in to see such a long line and one of the first people i saw was a lady I’ve seen every year, so i was able to give her a hug and welcome her back in. That’s what’s really important to us as well is being able to connect with our community members knowing that we have somehow had an impact on our lives even if they’re just a great bargain shopper and we’ve been able to provide something for them,” Jennifer Wise said.

Although the final event today represents the end of an era, Wise says after taking time to reassess community needs the Junior League is excited to come back with new and engaging ways to give back.

