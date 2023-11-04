Campbell running for re-election as Garden City mayor

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting for municipal elections ends Friday and Election Day is coming up on Tuesday.

In the Garden City’s race for mayor, voters have two choices. Incumbent Bruce Campbell has one challenger in the race - Gary Monroe.

Mayor Campbell is up for re-election but has only been in the role for about a year. He stepped into that role when the previous mayor resigned for personal reasons last August.

“Born and raised in Garden City, family in Garden City, I’ve got a lot of family and friends in Garden City, we want the same things that you guys want,” Campbell said. Those things: public safety, housing, recreation, and the beautification of Garden City.

Mayor Campbell believes he’s been able to strengthen those areas in his 13 months as mayor. Pointing towards CAT expansion into the city, and the addition of equipment to the police and fire departments.

With more improvements already in the works, housing is the next big item on the list. Campbell says there are plans right now to add 700 multi-family housing units to the city. Which he believes is desperately needed with the success of the Port and the new Hyundai plant.

“Now we’ve gotten away from so much industrial, now they’re beginning to come in and see what the city needs, and it needs more housing,” Campbell said.

Campell has previously worked in the Public Works department, Garden City’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and as mayor pro-tem.

That experience, plus his track record, he says makes him the most qualified candidate.

“I don’t have to do it, but I want to do it because they want me to do it. And being honest with them, being straight with them, no hidden agendas. I think that would make me the better person. And I’m better qualified. If you look over my record, everything I’ve talked about has a paper trail behind it,” Campbell said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.